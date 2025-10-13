Photos/Video: Kristin Chenoweth Is a College Cheer Coach in STUMBLE Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Queen of Versailles star Kristin Chenoweth is putting her cheerleading skills to the test in the new trailer for NBC's Stumble. The forthcoming comedy series sees the Tony Award winner as Tammy, an assistant cheerleading coach who finds herself leading a college team solo after head coach Courteney (Jenn Lyon) is fired.

Described as a "mockumentary about the ridiculously high stakes competitive world of junior college cheer," the trailer features Chenoweth with the team as they prepare to face off with their competition, now led by Courteney. Stumble premieres Friday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Stars Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy are all billed as series regulars, with Chenoweth as a recurring guest star.

Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof serve as creators, writers, and executive producers of the series. Other executive producers include Dana Honor, Monica Aldama, and Jeff Blitz, who is also a director.

Photo Credit: Jocelyn Prescod/NBC