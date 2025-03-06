Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Exclusive: 'Love Heals' from THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT
Michael Maliakel to Join THE GREAT GATSBY as Nick Carraway
Video: Sarah Snook & Kip Williams Talk Bringing THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY to Broadway
Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim in Little Shop of Horrors, which is now in its sixth year at the Westside Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Disney on Broadway Stars to Perform on THE VIEW for Women's History Month
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, March 6, The View is set to host a performance from the women of Disney on Broadway in honor of Women's History Month. Disney on Broadway alum Ashley Brown confirmed that she will be part of the performance in a post on Instagram.. (more...)
Northwestern Cancels ASSASSINS Mid-Run Amid Backlash Over Racial Slur
by Joshua Wright
Northwestern's Lovers & Madmen canceled the final performances of Assassins following student backlash over the inclusion of a racial slur. The decision followed public debate about the impact on Black students and the use of language in theatrical productions.. (more...)
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Will Premiere in London in Spring 2026
by Nicole Rosky
The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 smash-hit film, will premiere at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome in Spring 2026. The Greatest Showman will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony® Award-winning Casey Nicholaw.. (more...)
Mandy Gonzalez, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Join BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES
by Stephi Wild
Additional casting has been announced for PBS's upcoming one-night-only concert event, Broadway’s Leading Ladies. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!. (more...)
Video: Rashidra Scott Makes 'Norma Desmond' Debut in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Michael Major
Sunset Blvd. standby Rashidra Scott made her debut as Norma Desmond on Tuesday night. See photos of her in the production and a video of her taking a bow in the character's signature bloody look below.. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies WICKED With 'Defy Democracy' Trump Diss Track
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has returned with his latest video, this time using Wicked's iconic 'Defying Gravity' to diss Donald Trump. The new video, titled 'Defy Democracy,' takes on Trump's first two months in office.. (more...)
Video: Jonathan Groff Stars in First Trailer for A NICE INDIAN BOY
by Josh Sharpe
A Nice Indian Boy, the romantic comedy film starring Tony-winner Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni, has released its first trailer. The movie hits theaters on April 4, 2025. Watch the trailer now!. (more...)
Other birthdays on this date include:
Shuler Hensley
Rob Reiner
