Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Exclusive: 'Love Heals' from THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

by Nicole Rosky

Previews are officially underway for The Jonathan Larson Project, which has an official opening on March 10 at the Orpheum Theatre for a 16 week limited engagement. BroadwayWorld is very excited to share an exclusive clip of "Love Heals", performed by Taylor Iman Jones and the rest of the cast.

Michael Maliakel to Join THE GREAT GATSBY as Nick Carraway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New cast members will be joining The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theatre. This spring Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) joins the party as Nick Carraway, beginning performances on March 31.

Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim in Little Shop of Horrors, which is now in its sixth year at the Westside Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Disney on Broadway Stars to Perform on THE VIEW for Women's History Month

by Josh Sharpe

On Thursday, March 6, The View is set to host a performance from the women of Disney on Broadway in honor of Women's History Month. Disney on Broadway alum Ashley Brown confirmed that she will be part of the performance in a post on Instagram.. (more...)

Northwestern Cancels ASSASSINS Mid-Run Amid Backlash Over Racial Slur

by Joshua Wright

Northwestern's Lovers & Madmen canceled the final performances of Assassins following student backlash over the inclusion of a racial slur. The decision followed public debate about the impact on Black students and the use of language in theatrical productions.. (more...)

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Will Premiere in London in Spring 2026

by Nicole Rosky

The Greatest Showman, based on the 2017 smash-hit film, will premiere at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome in Spring 2026. The Greatest Showman will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony® Award-winning Casey Nicholaw.. (more...)

Mandy Gonzalez, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Join BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES

by Stephi Wild

Additional casting has been announced for PBS's upcoming one-night-only concert event, Broadway’s Leading Ladies. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!. (more...)

Video: Rashidra Scott Makes 'Norma Desmond' Debut in SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Michael Major

Sunset Blvd. standby Rashidra Scott made her debut as Norma Desmond on Tuesday night. See photos of her in the production and a video of her taking a bow in the character's signature bloody look below.. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies WICKED With 'Defy Democracy' Trump Diss Track

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow has returned with his latest video, this time using Wicked's iconic 'Defying Gravity' to diss Donald Trump. The new video, titled 'Defy Democracy,' takes on Trump's first two months in office.. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff Stars in First Trailer for A NICE INDIAN BOY

by Josh Sharpe

A Nice Indian Boy, the romantic comedy film starring Tony-winner Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni, has released its first trailer. The movie hits theaters on April 4, 2025. Watch the trailer now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!