Video: Jonathan Groff Stars in First Trailer for A NICE INDIAN BOY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A Nice Indian Boy, the romantic comedy film starring Tony-winner Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni, has released its first trailer. The movie will hit theaters on April 4, 2025. The screenplay by Eric Randall (Elsbeth) is based on the play of the same name by Madhuri Shekar.

The movie follows Naveen Gavaskar (Soni), a self-effacing, soft-spoken doctor with a boisterous mother, seemingly perfect sister and quiet father. The Gavaskars are outwardly accepting of Naveen’s sexuality but have never had to confront it in practice. While at temple, Naveen meets Jay Kurundkar (Groff), a white man adopted by two Indian parents. Naveen is slowly charmed and softened by Jay’s sincerity and confidence. They fall in love—even as Naveen avoids telling his family about Jay.

As their relationship progresses, Naveen's family has to navigate accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. After comic misunderstandings, frank fights, and emotional revelations, Naveen and Jay’s hard-won love makes his family face the reality of their own relationships. And through a sweetly woven reconciliation, they come together to plan Naveen & Jay’s own big, Indian wedding. Also starring Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, A Nice Indian Boy was directed by Roshan Sethi.

Hot off his Tony Award win last year, Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere of the new musical Just in Time, opening in 2025. Groff's other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life.