Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies WICKED With 'Defy Democracy' Trump Diss Track

Randy Rainbow has returned with his latest video, this time using Wicked's iconic "Defying Gravity" to diss Donald Trump. The new video, titled "Defy Democracy," takes on Trump's first two months in office. Watch the video now!

"So if you care to find me, look for an open bar. It's barely been two month but, gurl, I'm damn near out of pinot noir," Rainbow sings during the song's finale.

Rainbow joked that he is "taking [his] Trump derangement syndrome to new heights" with the video, which was also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.