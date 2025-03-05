Video: Rashidra Scott Makes 'Norma Desmond' Debut in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Scott made her debut on March 4 after joining the production in January.
Sunset Blvd. standby Rashidra Scott made her debut as Norma Desmond on Tuesday, March 4. Scott joined the production on Monday, January 20 as the standby for the leading role, succeeding Caroline Bowman. See photos and a video of her in the production below!
Before the performance, the production shared first-look photos of Scott in the role, which has also been played in this production by Nicole Scherzinger and Mandy Gonzalez.
Following her debut performance, curtain call photos and videos surfaced of Scott in Norma Desmond's signature bloody look. Watch a video of her bow below.
THE MOST BRILLIANT DEBUT! No words for how amazing Rashidra Scott was in @sunsetblvd. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/hiAxm8hf2u— theo ? (@theotricality) March 5, 2025
Scott's previous roles include Susan in the 2021 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and Josephine in Ain’t Too Proud. Other Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Sister Act, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She also played the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and appeared in Oliver! as part of City Center Encores!
Sunset Blvd. features Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond, Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer, and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. The production, which officially opened on Broadway on October 20, 2024, will play its final performance on July 13.