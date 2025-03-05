Video: Rashidra Scott Makes 'Norma Desmond' Debut in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunset Blvd. standby Rashidra Scott made her debut as Norma Desmond on Tuesday, March 4. Scott joined the production on Monday, January 20 as the standby for the leading role, succeeding Caroline Bowman. See photos and a video of her in the production below!

Before the performance, the production shared first-look photos of Scott in the role, which has also been played in this production by Nicole Scherzinger and Mandy Gonzalez.

Following her debut performance, curtain call photos and videos surfaced of Scott in Norma Desmond's signature bloody look. Watch a video of her bow below.

Scott's previous roles include Susan in the 2021 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and Josephine in Ain’t Too Proud. Other Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Sister Act, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She also played the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes and appeared in Oliver! as part of City Center Encores!