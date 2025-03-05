Disney on Broadway Stars to Perform on THE VIEW for Women's History Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, March 6, The View is set to host a performance from the women of Disney on Broadway in honor of Women's History Month, which runs through the end of March. Disney on Broadway alum Ashley Brown confirmed that she will be part of the performance in a post on Instagram, also revealing that her daughter will join her on the show. At this time, no other stars have yet to be announced. Tune into the show tomorrow when it airs on ABC from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET or watch on YouTube.

Ashley Brown originated the title role in Mary Poppins on Broadway, for which she received Outer Critics, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress. Brown's other Broadway credits include star turns as Belle in Beauty and The Beast, The Sound Of Music, and Disney's On The Record. She was most recently seen on Broadway in Elf.

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of Disney's hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 230 million theatregoers worldwide. Disney Theatrical Productions has garnered 20 Tony Award wins and 60 nominations across its 30 years on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman