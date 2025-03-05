Mandy Gonzalez, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Join BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Additional casting has been announced for PBS's upcoming one-night-only concert event, Broadway’s Leading Ladies. This special event will feature an all-star cast of women, including newly announced Mandy Gonzalez and Solea Pfeiffer, with Adrianna Hicks, Amber Iman and Helen J. Shen. They join the previously announced LaChanze, Kate Baldwin, Jennifer Holliday, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, and Jennifer Simard.

Presenters include original Broadway A Chorus Line cast members Baayork Lee, Kelly Bishop and Priscilla Lopez, and the evening will be hosted by Bebe Neuwirth.

The leading ladies will be joined by members of the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, whose PBS credits include Wicked in Concert and Broadway’s Leading Men. Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra last appeared at Town Hall in the critically acclaimed musical tribute to Edith Piaf.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Women’s Health Initiative at the Entertainment Community Fund, founded by cancer survivor and Fund board member Phyllis Newman.