Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released of Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim in Little Shop of Horrors, which is now in its sixth year at the Westside Theatre. Check out the photos below! Manheim makes his New York stage debut in the musical as Seymour, opposite Gillies – in her first return to the theater stage in over 16 years – as Audrey, and Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS.

Gillies, Manheim, and Kushnier took their first bows on February 25, joining the hit musical’s ongoing stars Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Camryn Hampton, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid