Michael Maliakel to Join THE GREAT GATSBY as Nick Carraway

New cast members will be joining The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theatre. This spring Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) joins the party as Nick Carraway, beginning performances on March 31.

Also joining the cast are new ensemble members Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge! Tour), Chase Peacock (Swept Away), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge! Tour), and Chase Maxwell (Wicked). These new cast members join the musical’s new stars Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Buchanan.

Original Broadway cast members Raymond Edward Baynard and Pascal Pastrana will play their final performances on March 30, departing alongside previously announced Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, and Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson. Samantha Pauly continues her run as Jordan Baker, with Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Tony Award Nominee Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Tess Soltau, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Matt Wiercinski, Jessica Mallare White and Alexis Hasbrouck. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Justin Keats, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.