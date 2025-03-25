News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 25, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, March 25
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, March 27
World Theatre Day!
The Picture of Dorian Gray opens on Broadway
Floyd Collins begins previews on Broadway
Friday, March 28
Stranger Things- The First Shadow begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

JUST IN TIME Is Setting the Scene for a Proper Night at the Club
by Nicole Rosky
Just In Time, a new musical about Darin led by Jonathan Groff, is getting ready to open at the Circle in the Square Theatre- a venue very specifically selected by the man at the helm of the project- Tony-winning director Alex Timbers. Learn all about the concept for the new musical here!. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Video: Inside OTHELLO's Opening Night with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal
by Joey Mervis
The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Shakespeare's Othello took its first official Broadway bow in the 21st century. The revival is helmed by Kenny Leon and features Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as the iconic nemeses.


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Round 4 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket
by Team BWW
Voting for the fourth round of BroadwayWorld's Best Musical 2025 Bracket is now open. Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Nicole Scherzinger Adds Six More Shows in SUNSET BOULEVARD Run
by Chloe Rabinowitz
There are six additional opportunities to see Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Etai Benson, Javier Muñoz and More Complete the WONDERFUL TOWN Cast at Encores!
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for Encores! Wonderful Town, starring Aisha Jackson and Anika Noni Rose. See who else is starring in the production, and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...

BULL DURHAM and More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2025-2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the five musicals to be presented during the theater’s upcoming 2025-2026 season, marking Paper Mill’s 87th season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

PRIVATE LIVES by Noël Coward is Coming to Broadway in 2026-2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new production of PRIVATE LIVES by Noël Coward will be presented on Broadway in the 2026-2027 season. Learn more about PRIVATE LIVES and about the upcoming production.. (more...)

FLOYD COLLINS Delays First Broadway Preview
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater's FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau, has delayed its first preview. Learn more!. (more...

DOWN THE LINE A New Play By Julie Benko To Receive Private Industry Presentations
by A.A. Cristi
Down the Line, the new play with music written by Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony) and directed by Brandon J. Dirden (All the Way), will receive two private industry presentations on Thursday March 27 and Friday March 28, 2025, at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, New York, NY 10019).. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Broadway Experiences Increase in Business Since Congestion Pricing Launch
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway has experienced an increase in business since congestion pricing launched on January 5. Learn more about congestion pricing and its effects on Broadway here.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Video: Ariana Grande Sings 'For Good' in Resurfaced Video With Elizabeth Gillies
by Michael Major
While you wait to hear Ariana Grande sing 'For Good' in the second Wicked movie this fall, get a first listen from a resurfaced video with Little Shop of Horrors star Elizabeth Gillies!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Sarah Jessica Parker 

Other birthdays on this date include:

Elton John
Alex Moffat
Katharine McPhee
 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Beads,
flowers,
freedom,
happiness."

Hair




Videos