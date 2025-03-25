Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, March 25

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, March 27

World Theatre Day!

The Picture of Dorian Gray opens on Broadway

Floyd Collins begins previews on Broadway

Friday, March 28

Stranger Things- The First Shadow begins previews on Broadway

JUST IN TIME Is Setting the Scene for a Proper Night at the Club

by Nicole Rosky

Just In Time, a new musical about Darin led by Jonathan Groff, is getting ready to open at the Circle in the Square Theatre- a venue very specifically selected by the man at the helm of the project- Tony-winning director Alex Timbers. Learn all about the concept for the new musical here!. (more...)

Round 4 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket

by Team BWW

Voting for the fourth round of BroadwayWorld's Best Musical 2025 Bracket is now open. Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time?

Nicole Scherzinger Adds Six More Shows in SUNSET BOULEVARD Run

by Chloe Rabinowitz

There are six additional opportunities to see Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Etai Benson, Javier Muñoz and More Complete the WONDERFUL TOWN Cast at Encores!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for Encores! Wonderful Town, starring Aisha Jackson and Anika Noni Rose. See who else is starring in the production, and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

BULL DURHAM and More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2025-2026 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the five musicals to be presented during the theater’s upcoming 2025-2026 season, marking Paper Mill’s 87th season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

PRIVATE LIVES by Noël Coward is Coming to Broadway in 2026-2027

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A new production of PRIVATE LIVES by Noël Coward will be presented on Broadway in the 2026-2027 season. Learn more about PRIVATE LIVES and about the upcoming production.. (more...)

FLOYD COLLINS Delays First Broadway Preview

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater's FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau, has delayed its first preview. Learn more!. (more...)

DOWN THE LINE A New Play By Julie Benko To Receive Private Industry Presentations

by A.A. Cristi

Down the Line, the new play with music written by Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony) and directed by Brandon J. Dirden (All the Way), will receive two private industry presentations on Thursday March 27 and Friday March 28, 2025, at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway, New York, NY 10019).. (more...)

Broadway Experiences Increase in Business Since Congestion Pricing Launch

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway has experienced an increase in business since congestion pricing launched on January 5. Learn more about congestion pricing and its effects on Broadway here.. (more...)

Video: Ariana Grande Sings 'For Good' in Resurfaced Video With Elizabeth Gillies

by Michael Major

While you wait to hear Ariana Grande sing 'For Good' in the second Wicked movie this fall, get a first listen from a resurfaced video with Little Shop of Horrors star Elizabeth Gillies!. (more...)

