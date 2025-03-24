Video: Ariana Grande Sings 'For Good' in Resurfaced Video With Elizabeth Gillies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While you wait to hear Ariana Grande sing "For Good" in the second Wicked movie this fall, get a first listen to her rendition from a resurfaced YouTube video with Little Shop of Horrors star Elizabeth Gillies! In an old home video, the movie's Glinda can be heard singing the beloved Stephen Schwartz tune alongside her longtime friend and former co-star.

Grande – who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the first Wicked film – stars in Wicked: For Good alongside Cynthia Erivo, releasing on November 21. The film, which contains act two of the long-running musical, is named after its 11 o'clock number sung by Elphaba and Glinda.

Old video of Ariana Grande singing Glinda’s part of ‘For Good’ with Liz Gillies has resurfaced

pic.twitter.com/tWrD5I66B4 — TheGrandeTop10☀️ (@TheGrandeTop10) March 24, 2025

Gillies and Grande starred in 13 on Broadway together in 2008, before heading to the screen in Nickelodeon's Victorious. Gillies can currently be seen as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway.

Grande's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, has also publicly sang the song during a segment on James Corden's former talk show. Get a taste of her rendition below before hearing the both of them sing the classic song later this year.

⭐ STAGEY SMILE OF THE DAY - Cynthia Erivo - FOR GOOD ⭐



We got the TINIEST morsel of Cynthia Erivo singing 'For Good' from Wicked ? ✨



James Corden is all of us in that moment tbf ?



Enioy ? X x x pic.twitter.com/5LAE99yXEZ — Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) March 2, 2022

The first part of the Wicked movies is currently available on digital platforms and is streaming on Peacock. DVD and Blu-Ray copies are also available for purchase.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Wicked: For Good will also feature Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.