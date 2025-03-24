Broadway Experiences Increase in Business Since Congestion Pricing Launch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



amNewYork has reported that Broadway has experienced an increase in business since congestion pricing launched on January 5, charging drivers a toll of $9 into the Congestion Relief Zone south of 61st Street in Manhattan.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul's statistics, there were around 19% more people going to Broadway shows in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Broadway reported $32,176,529 in ticket sales for the week ending January 12 this year, with congestion pricing in effect for eight days at the time. Broadway made $27,657,991 during the same period last year. See BroadwayWorld's grosses report for the week ending January 12 HERE.

For the week ending March 16, Broadway grossed $37,459,896, which is up from $28,059,463 the same week in 2024.

BroadwayWorld previously launched a poll asking readers if congestion pricing would affect their travel into the city. The results stated that 74.6% did not anticipate any change on how often they would enter Manhattan. 61.5% stated that congestion pricing would not affec thow they entered Manhattan in the future, and that they usually take public transit.

CONGESTION PRICING

The toll structure for entering New York City’s CBD (Manhattan below 60th Street) is as follows. Peak hours will be 5am to 9pm Monday through Friday and 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. The remaining hours are considered overnight and off-peak.

Daytime E-ZPass tolls Passenger vehicles (once per day): $9 (peak), $2.25 (off-peak) Motorcycles (once per day): $4.50 (peak), $1.05 (off-peak) Small trucks and non-commuter buses: $14.40 (peak) and $3.60 (off-peak) Large trucks and sightseeing buses: $21.60 (peak) and $5.40 (off-peak)

Tolls by Mail Passenger vehicles (once per day): $13.50 (peak), $3.30 (off-peak) Motorcycles (once per day): $6.75 (peak), $1.65 off-peak) Small trucks and non-commuter buses: $21.60 (peak), $5.40 (off-peak) Large trucks and sightseeing buses: $32.40 (peak), $8.10 (off-peak)

Per-ride fees for all trips to, from, or within the CBD Taxis and black cars: $0.75 App-based for-hire vehicles: $1.50



Some eligible drivers will receive additional discounts, credits, and exemptions, such as a low-income volume discount or a qualified disability exemption.