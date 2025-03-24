BULL DURHAM and More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the five musicals to be presented during the theater’s upcoming 2025-2026 season, marking Paper Mill’s 87th season – Bull Durham, Disney’s Frozen, Come From Away, 1776, and West Side Story.



Wednesday-Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30pm, with Sunday evening performances at 7:00pm and matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1:30pm. Disney’s Frozen will offer family-friendly curtain times at 7:00pm for evening performances beginning November 29.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers three-, four- and five-show subscription packages, available now starting at just $120 per person. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for those 18 years old and under with the purchase of an adult subscription. Access Services pricing is available exclusively for those patrons using wheelchair seating, audio-description, open-captioning, or ASL-interpreting services.



ABOUT PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE’S 2025-2026 SEASON



Bull Durham

*New Musical*

Thursday, October 2 – Sunday, November 2, 2025

Book by Ron Shelton

Music & Lyrics by Susan Werner

Based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture written by Ron Shelton

Choreographed by Joshua Bergasse

Directed by Marc Bruni



Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby) and adapted by its original screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide.



The creative team travels to Paper Mill from last year’s home run production in North Carolina where it was hailed as “fun, original, and filled with unforgettable songs and characters... a smash hit” by the Triangle Arts Review.



Disney’s Frozen

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 – Sunday, January 4, 2026

Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee



Disney’s Frozen transforms the magic of the beloved animated film to the stage in an enchanting adventure. When sisters Elsa and Anna are torn apart by a mysterious secret power, they each set out on their own journey of courage, self-acceptance, and a discovery of love in all its forms. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, this timeless tale will melt hearts of all ages.



Come From Away

Wednesday, February 4 – Sunday, March 1, 2026

Book, Music & Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Richard J. Hinds



On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff is “a celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast).



1776

Wednesday, April 1 – Sunday, April 26, 2026

Music & Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone

Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee



History comes to life in 1776, the Tony-winning musical that brings the story behind the creation of the Declaration of Independence to the stage with witty satire, compelling drama, and a thrilling score. With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and book by Peter Stone, 1776 follows John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and their fellow delegates as they navigate fiery debates, political tensions, and personal conflicts in their struggle to unite thirteen colonies. Celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary with us!



West Side Story