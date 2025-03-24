Nicole Scherzinger Adds Six More Shows in SUNSET BOULEVARD Run

There are six additional opportunities to see Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre.



Scherzinger will now perform the following evenings in addition to her regular schedule: Tuesday, April 8; Tuesday, April 29; Tuesday, May 6; Tuesday, May 13; Tuesday, May 27; and Tuesday, June 10. Additionally, as previously announced, Scherzinger has extended her run in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway through Sunday, July 13 when the production will end its limited engagement at the St. James.



Scherzinger said, “Being able to play Norma for the past 18 months, first on the West End and now on Broadway, has been the gift of a lifetime. Andrew and Jamie have given me an unexpected dream role for which I will be forever grateful. Being able to add these six additional performances before I put my version of this character to rest alongside the most talented cast and crew is a way for me to celebrate a truly remarkable piece of theater.”



Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “Nicole Scherzinger gives a performance for the ages and we are thrilled there are now more chances to see it.”



Scherzinger is joined by 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’



Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

