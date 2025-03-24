PRIVATE LIVES by Noël Coward is Coming to Broadway in 2026-2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new production of PRIVATE LIVES by Noël Coward will be presented on Broadway in the 2026-2027 season. The production is being produced by Jeffrey Richards, Playful Productions (Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis, Nick Salmon), Rebecca Gold and M/B/P Productions. Further information about the director, casting, dates and theatre will be announced at a later date.



Alan Brodie, chair of the Noël Coward Foundation said: “We are thrilled that this sparkling new production of this iconic comedy will be coming back to Broadway in 2026/27. The Coward Estate will work with closely with the producers and creative team and open their extensive archive to them as well as providing support from its social and marketing team. All the royalties received by the Coward Estate on this production will go to the charitable Foundation set up by Coward’s partner Graham Payn and will be used to support educational and development projects across the performing arts.”



PRIVATE LIVES premiered on August 18, 1930 at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh. The play debuted on Broadway at the Times Square Theatre on January 27, 1931. Private Lives is about Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel. What happens when they meet in these new circumstances results in a sparkling roundelay that results in what critics and audiences consider Coward’s greatest comedy.



The play has been produced on Broadway eight times. It has starred Coward himself, Gertrude Lawrence, Laurence Olivier, Tallulah Bankhead, Tammy Grimes (Tony Award, 1970), Brian Bedford, Maggie Smith (Tony Award-nomination, 1975), Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Collins, and Kim Cattrall. One of its most acclaimed reincarnations was the Tony Award winning revival in 2002, which co-starred Lindsay Duncan (Tony Award-winner) and Alan Rickman (Tony Award-nomination) under the direction of Howard Davies.

Photo Credit: Pre-Broadway Engagement of Private Lives - Paul Gross and Kim Cattrall, by Cylla von Tiedemann