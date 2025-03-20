Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

John Proctor Is the Villain begins previews on Broadway

Operaton Mincemeat opens on Broadway

Sunday, March 23

Othello opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Opens On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

The sounds of Cuba come to vibrant life on Broadway tonight in Buena Vista Social Club, the musical new musical based on the legendary album of the same name. The critics have weighed in. Read the reviews!

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Broadway First Look

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 2024 Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical will have its official opening at the Golden Theatre on Thursday, March 20. Get a first look at photos here!

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS On Broadway Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

by A.A. Cristi

Performances began tonight for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award Nominee Whitney White. Check out first look production photos!

Photos: The Jonas Brothers Stop By THE LAST FIVE YEARS First Broadway Preview

by A.A. Cristi

Performances began tonight for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. To celebrate the show's first preview, Nick's famous brothers, Kevin and Joe, stopped by to take in the show! Check out a photo of their visit!

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway First Look

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at production photos of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.

Idina Menzel Extends Broadway Run in REDWOOD

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel has extended her run in Redwood, and will now star in the new musical through August 17, 2025. Learn more about Redwood here!

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Extends Run on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The new Broadway production of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber has now extended by an additional final two weeks.

Hugh Jackman and Sonia Friedman Launch New Theatre Company 'TOGETHER'

by Stephi Wild

Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman have launched TOGETHER, a new company dedicated to creating live theater that is intimate and accessible. Learn more about the company here!

Charl Brown, Adam Grupper, and Mauricio Martinez Join JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The leading men who will be joining Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe this summer in JOY: A New True Musical have been revealed! See who is starring in the production and learn more here.

Review Roundup: Rachel Zegler Stars in Disney's SNOW WHITE Live-Action Musical

by Josh Sharpe

Disney's Snow White finally hits theaters this Friday and, ahead of its debut, critics have weighed in on the new film, which is a reimagining of the Walt Disney animated classic. Find out what critics think of the Disney musical here!

