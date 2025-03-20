Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, March 20
|
Review Roundup: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Opens On Broadway
|
Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Broadway First Look
|
Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS On Broadway Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren
Photos: The Jonas Brothers Stop By THE LAST FIVE YEARS First Broadway Preview
by A.A. Cristi
Performances began tonight for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. To celebrate the show's first preview, Nick's famous brothers, Kevin and Joe, stopped by to take in the show! Check out a photo of their visit!. (more...)
Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Idina Menzel Extends Broadway Run in REDWOOD
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel has extended her run in Redwood, and will now star in the new musical through August 17, 2025. Learn more about Redwood here!. (more...)
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Extends Run on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber has now extended by an additional final two weeks.. (more...)
Hugh Jackman and Sonia Friedman Launch New Theatre Company 'TOGETHER'
by Stephi Wild
Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman have launched TOGETHER, a new company dedicated to creating live theater that is intimate and accessible. Learn more about the company here!. (more...)
Charl Brown, Adam Grupper, and Mauricio Martinez Join JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The leading men who will be joining Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe this summer in JOY: A New True Musical have been revealed! See who is starring in the production and learn more here.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Rachel Zegler Stars in Disney's SNOW WHITE Live-Action Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Disney's Snow White finally hits theaters this Friday and, ahead of its debut, critics have weighed in on the new film, which is a reimagining of the Walt Disney animated classic. Find out what critics think of the Disney musical here!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Having just a vision's no solution
Videos