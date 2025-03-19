Review Roundup: Rachel Zegler Stars in Disney's SNOW WHITE Live-Action Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney's Snow White finally hits theaters this Friday and, ahead of its debut, critics have weighed in on the new film, which is a reimagining of the Walt Disney animated classic. Find out what critics think of the Disney musical below!

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie hits theaters on Friday, March 21.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "With all the turmoil besetting the real world, you’d think there might be more important things to inflate into controversies than the pre-release kerfuffles that have plagued “Snow White.” As it turns out, this is one of the better live-action adaptations of a Disney animated feature. And I say that as someone who mostly doesn’t like them."

Pete Hammond, Deadline: "The good news is though Snow White may decidedly not be “the fairest of all” Disney reboots, it is just fine, and in some ways even more than fine thanks in large part to producer Marc Platt and his associate Jared Leboff who were responsible for both the long running Broadway reboot of The Wizard Of Oz as Wicked along with its recent magnificent film version (at least Part One)."

Dan Rubins, Slant Magazine: "But Snow White, a fairly paint-by-numbers exercise in updating a quintessential but unquestionably quaint property for modern consumption, is ultimately less interested in investigating the warring forces at play in this kingdom than gesturing broadly at them."

Kate Erbland, IndieWire: "This is a spirited and sweet spin on classic material that deserves kudos for its balance of necessary updates and affection for the old ways. Mostly, it’s a reminder of what’s actually worth considering and critiquing: the final product. This one is good."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: "If Snow White arrives accompanied by an echo chamber of overblown online controversies, that has zero bearing on the pleasures of this 21st century update. Even those with knives out for the movie might have to admit it’s no poisoned apple."

Nicholas Barber, BBC: "As it is, Disney's Snow White keeps veering between two aesthetics and two eras, so it never picks up momentum. The story is cluttered, the tone is muddled, and the pacing is off. Again, that doesn't make the film a disaster. In some ways, the identity crisis is what makes it worth seeing. But this muddled production will be enjoyed more by politics and cinema students than by children who are hoping to be enchanted by Disney magic."

Brian Truitt, USA Today: "Like the best Disney redos such as “Cruella” and “Maleficent,” “Snow White” finds modern relevance amid the old material. In this case, “fairest of them all” is about kindness and empathy instead of beauty, and ultimately this fairy tale reimagining becomes a call to arms against cruelty and tyranny. More than true love’s first kiss or whistling sidekicks, that's something that should make us all Happy."

Siddhant Adlakha, IGN: "The best Disney live-action remake in a decade (not that that’s a particularly high bar to clear), Snow White adapts the broad strokes of the 1937 original, while fleshing out its themes of kindness. Rachel Zegler crafts a remarkable, melodic version of the classic princess who leads with her heart, even if her CGI co-stars are difficult on the eyes."

Neil Minow, RogerEbert: "Some parts of the film work better than others, but none of it has the sweetness and imagination of the animated feature. This “Snow White” is not the fairest of them all. It’s just, well, fair."

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: "Here is a pointless new live-action musical version of the Snow White myth, a kind of un-Wicked approach to the story and a merch-enabling money machine. Where other movies are playfully reimagining the backstories of famous villains, this one plays it straight, but with carefully curated revisionist tweaks."

To read more reviews, click here

