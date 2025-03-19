Charl Brown, Adam Grupper, and Mauricio Martinez Join JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Previews will begin at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on Saturday, June 21.
The leading men who will be joining Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe this summer in JOY: A New True Musical have been revealed! Charl Brown, Adam Grupper, and Mauricio Martinez will play ‘Dan,’ ‘Rudy,’ and ‘Tony’ respectively.
Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy’ with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage rounding out three generations of casting in the production portraying Joy’s mother ‘Toots’ and daughter ‘Christie’ respectively.
Previews will begin at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on Saturday, June 21 with an opening night set for Sunday, July 20. The new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award® winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro.
JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!
The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Darion Matthews (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Gary Mickelson (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.
