Charl Brown, Adam Grupper, and Mauricio Martinez Join JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

The leading men who will be joining Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe this summer in JOY: A New True Musical have been revealed! Charl Brown, Adam Grupper, and Mauricio Martinez will play ‘Dan,’ ‘Rudy,’ and ‘Tony’ respectively.



Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, Wolfe will play ‘Joy’ with the previously announced Jill Abramovitz and Honor Blue Savage rounding out three generations of casting in the production portraying Joy’s mother ‘Toots’ and daughter ‘Christie’ respectively.

Previews will begin at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on Saturday, June 21 with an opening night set for Sunday, July 20. The new musical features a book by Tony winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award® winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro.

About JOY: A New True Musical