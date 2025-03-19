Photos: The Jonas Brothers Stop By THE LAST FIVE YEARS First Broadway Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances began tonight for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. To celebrate the show's first preview, Nick's famous brothers, Kevin and Joe, stopped by to take in the show! Check out a photo of their visit!

The Last Five Years officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.

The Last Five Years features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson