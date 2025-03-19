Hugh Jackman and Sonia Friedman Launch New Theatre Company 'TOGETHER'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman have launched TOGETHER, a new company dedicated to creating live theater that is intimate and accessible. Every TOGETHER production will be driven by a commitment to offering audiences a chance to experience theater in a fresh and engaging way.

Working alongside director Ian Rickson, TOGETHER will stage short runs of fully rehearsed, full-length plays, along with readings, panel discussions and other events in the US, UK, and beyond. The focus will be on collaboration, ensemble, equal pay for actors, and shared creative credit. By stripping the fully rehearsed productions down to their essentials, with minimal décor, TOGETHER aims to celebrate the raw power of storytelling — getting back to what often makes theater so compelling in the first place.

Performances will take place in small venues, where established actors will perform just feet from the audience, creating an intimate, elemental experience and heightened sense of community. Above all, TOGETHER is committed to keeping its productions genuinely affordable for a large proportion of the house and open to as many people as possible.

Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman said: "With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theater world. TOGETHER is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.

"At the same time, this isn't about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it's about supporting and coexisting alongside them.”

"We have always been drawn to theater because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.”

"We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that's through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing.”

Learn more at www.togethertheatre.com.