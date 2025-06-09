Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the Tony Awards action you may have missed!

2025 Tony Awards Winners- THE FULL LIST

by Nicole Rosky

The 2025 Tony Awards have come and gone! Find out who took home honors on Broadway's biggest night!

Live Blog: Backstage at the 2025 Tony Awards

by A.A. Cristi

The winners of the 78th Annual Tony Awards react! Get the winners first impressions and more in live updates from backstage at Radio City Music Hall.

Recap the 2025 Tony Awards Acceptance Speeches

by BWW News Desk

Read full text of all of the acceptance speeches; from the emotional to the humorous, and everything in between.

Photos: 2025 Tony Awards- Stars Walk the Red Carpet

by Bruce Glikas

The stars are aligning at Rockefeller Center! That's where the best of Broadway comes together today to walk the red carpet ahead of the 78th Annual Tony Awards- the biggest celebration in the American theatre. BroadwayWorld of course will be on hand at Radio City Music Hall all night to keep you up to speed on what's going on onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes!

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Wrote the Tony Awards Opening Number

by Stephi Wild

Details have emerged about this year's Tony Awards opening number! The number was written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and orchestrated by Joseph Joubert.

Recognize That Voice? How You Know the Tony Awards Announcer

by Nicole Rosky

Did the voice of the Tony Awards sound familiar to your this year? Find out why!

Photo: Cole Escola Pays Tribute to Bernadette Peters With Tony Awards Outfit

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See how Cole Escola paid tribute to Bernadette Peters with their Tony Awards outfit! Learn more about the Tony Awards and tune in to BroadwayWorld's coverage here!

Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Drops at The Tony Awards

by Josh Sharpe

During the Tony Awards tonight, a new teaser dropped for Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated finale of the Wicked film adaptation. In the video, close listeners can hear brand-new audio from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's rendition of "For Good." Check it out now!

Video: Watch the 2025 Tony Awards Opening Number

by Nicole Rosky

Cynthia Erivo graces the Radio City Music Hall stage as host of the 78th Annual Tony Awards! Watch as she performs the opening number here.

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs SUNSET BLVD at the Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

Sunset Blvd.'s Nicole Scherzinger took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "As If We Never Said Goodbye" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Performs 'Candela' at the Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Candela" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Performs at the Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The cast of Maybe Happy Ending took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Chasing Fireflies/Never Fly Away” at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Video: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Performs at the Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform a medley of Sail the Ocean Blue/Washboards at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Performs 'For the Gaze' at the Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The cast of Death Becomes Her took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "For the Gaze" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

