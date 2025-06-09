Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 9, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the Tony Awards action you may have missed!
2025 Tony Awards Winners- THE FULL LIST
Live Blog: Backstage at the 2025 Tony Awards
Recap the 2025 Tony Awards Acceptance Speeches
Photos: 2025 Tony Awards- Stars Walk the Red Carpet
by Bruce Glikas
The stars are aligning at Rockefeller Center! That's where the best of Broadway comes together today to walk the red carpet ahead of the 78th Annual Tony Awards- the biggest celebration in the American theatre. BroadwayWorld of course will be on hand at Radio City Music Hall all night to keep you up to speed on what's going on onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes!
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Wrote the Tony Awards Opening Number
by Stephi Wild
Details have emerged about this year's Tony Awards opening number! The number was written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and orchestrated by Joseph Joubert. . (more...)
Recognize That Voice? How You Know the Tony Awards Announcer
by Nicole Rosky
Did the voice of the Tony Awards sound familiar to your this year? Find out why!
Photo: Cole Escola Pays Tribute to Bernadette Peters With Tony Awards Outfit
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See how Cole Escola paid tribute to Bernadette Peters with their Tony Awards outfit! Learn more about the Tony Awards and tune in to BroadwayWorld's coverage here!
Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Drops at The Tony Awards
by Josh Sharpe
During the Tony Awards tonight, a new teaser dropped for Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated finale of the Wicked film adaptation. In the video, close listeners can hear brand-new audio from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's rendition of "For Good." Check it out now!
Video: Watch the 2025 Tony Awards Opening Number
by Nicole Rosky
Cynthia Erivo graces the Radio City Music Hall stage as host of the 78th Annual Tony Awards! Watch as she performs the opening number here.
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs SUNSET BLVD at the Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
Sunset Blvd.'s Nicole Scherzinger took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "As If We Never Said Goodbye" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Performs 'Candela' at the Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The cast of Buena Vista Social Club took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Candela" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Performs at the Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The cast of Maybe Happy Ending took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Chasing Fireflies/Never Fly Away” at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
Video: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Performs at the Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform a medley of Sail the Ocean Blue/Washboards at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Performs 'For the Gaze' at the Tony Awards
by Nicole Rosky
The cast of Death Becomes Her took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "For the Gaze" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
