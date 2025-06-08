Photo: Cole Escola Pays Tribute to Bernadette Peters With Tony Awards Outfit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, at the Tony Awards red carpet, Oh, Mary! writer and star Cole Escola paid tribute to Bernadette Peters with an outfit that resembled what Peters wore in 1999 when she won her Tony Award for Annie Get Your Gun. Take a look below at Bernadette Peters' 1999 acceptance speech along with Escola's outfit!

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.

Peters is a three-time Tony Award winner currently starring in Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, now playing through Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production began Broadway previews on March 25, 2025 and opened on April 8, 2025.