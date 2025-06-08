Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Performs 'For the Gaze' at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Death Becomes Her took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "For the Gaze" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Dee Roscioli, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Death Becomes Her will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in Fall 2026, launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. The tour has stops planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, and many other cities. Additional engagements and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc