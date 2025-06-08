Video: Watch the 2025 Tony Awards Opening Number

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cynthia Erivo graced the Radio City Music Hall stage earlier tonight for the first time as host of the 78th Annual Tony Awards! Watch as she performs the opening number here.

The number was written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and orchestrated by Joseph Joubert. The Tony-winning composing teams previously collaborated on Only Murders in the Building, for which they earned an Emmy Award last year.

The song features the Broadway Inspirational Voices, featuring Jourbert on piano. BIV Director Allen René Louis conducted the choir.