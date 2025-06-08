 tracking pixel
Video: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Performs at the Tony Awards

Pirates! The Penzance Musical was nominated for 1 Tony Award.

By: Jun. 08, 2025
The cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform a medley of Sail the Ocean Blue/Washboards at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

A new kind of pirate is docking on Broadway. Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting a new version of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance, on Broadway. Pirates! The Penzance Musical is a reimagined version of the 1879 operetta.  The Pirates of Penzance was last seen on Broadway in 1981- a production that won three Tony Awards. The classic story epitomizes the Victorian-era operetta and explores themes of duty, love, and honor, coupled with parody of class structures and authority. As a cornerstone of light opera, The Pirates of Penzance has solidified its place as a timeless work that bridges the gap between classical and contemporary musical theater.

What makes this Pirates! different? In this version, the pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.  The classic tale is brought to life by director Scott Ellis and Warren Carlyle choreographs with a hilarious new adaptation by Rupert Holmes. It is led by Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon, David Hyde Pierce, Nicholas Barasch, Preston Truman Boyd and Samantha Williams.


