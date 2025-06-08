Video: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Performs at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform a medley of Sail the Ocean Blue/Washboards at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

A new kind of pirate is docking on Broadway. Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting a new version of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance, on Broadway. Pirates! The Penzance Musical is a reimagined version of the 1879 operetta. The Pirates of Penzance was last seen on Broadway in 1981- a production that won three Tony Awards. The classic story epitomizes the Victorian-era operetta and explores themes of duty, love, and honor, coupled with parody of class structures and authority. As a cornerstone of light opera, The Pirates of Penzance has solidified its place as a timeless work that bridges the gap between classical and contemporary musical theater.