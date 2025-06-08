Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs SUNSET BLVD at the Tony Awards

Sunset Blvd. was nominated for 7 Tony Awards.
Sunset Blvd.'s Nicole Scherzinger took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "As If We Never Said Goodbye" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
The Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by 2025 Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd, will run through July 20 at the St. James Theatre.
It is led by 2025 Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as 'Norma Desmond', with 2025 Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’ As previously announced Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica will assume the role of ‘Max Von Mayerling’ starting Tuesday, June 10.
The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award nominee Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).