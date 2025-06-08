Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Performs 'Candela​​​​​​​' at the Tony Awards

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Candela" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez, Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Nominee Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.



Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.



Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.