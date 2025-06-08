Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Performs at the Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Maybe Happy Ending took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Chasing Fireflies/Never Fly Away” at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!



Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

The cast on Broadway stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon who round out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.