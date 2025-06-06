Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Wrote the Tony Awards Opening Number

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Details have emerged about this year's Tony Awards opening number! The number was written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and orchestrated by Joseph Joubert. The Tony-winning composing teams previously collaborated on Only Murders in the Building, for which they earned an Emmy Award last year.

The number will feature the show's host, Cynthia Erivo, with the Broadway Inspirational Voices, featuring Jourbert on piano. BIV Director Allen René Louis will be conducting the choir. Cynthia tells us more about what audiences can expect.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8. Hosted by Erivo, the ceremony will broadcast at 8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, and will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Find out more about the Tony Awards and how to tune in around the world here.