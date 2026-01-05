Video: ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION Releases Lawrence's 'Whatcha Want'

You can now watch the music video for “Whatcha Want’ by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence in All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich is directed by Alex Timbers and features original music performed by Lawrence. The production is written by Mr. Rich and currently stars Jim Gaffigan, Beck Bennett, Wayne Brady, and Cecily Strong. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out is performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.