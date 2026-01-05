Wanyue Jie Joins TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Producing Team at 17

🎭 NEW! Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wanyue Jie is making his mark on Broadway as an above-the-title co-producer of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), at just 17 years old.

Currently a high school senior, Wanyue was drawn to becoming a producer as a way to further his passion to "use art to connect hearts". When Wanyue heard about the themes of the now critically acclaimed Two Strangers, currently playing at the Longacre Theatre, and its simple yet innovative aesthetics, he saw it as a potent alignment with the spirit of his generation.

Connecting with Cecilia Lin, a composer and award-winning commercial producer, he began to learn the ropes, and with her guidance is excited to be joining the ranks of the next generation of theatre producers.

Wanyue plans to attend college next year and continue his journey in the theatre as a writer and director.