Music From George Gershwin, Betty Boop, and More Enter the Public Domain

Four songs by George and Ira Gershwin, Betty Boop, Nancy Drew, and many more are among the intellectual properties that have officially entered the public domain, as part of Public Domain Day 2026. Observed every January 1, Public Domain Day marks the day when copyrights expire and works enter into the public domain. This year, works from 1930 are now available, as are sound recordings from 1925.

According to Duke Law, musical compositions that have entered the public domain include

"I Got Rhythm", "I've Got a Crush on You", "But Not for Me", and "Embraceable You", with lyrics by Ira Gershwin, music by George Gershwin.

The iconic cartoon character, Betty Boop, which served as the basis for Boop! The Musical, also is now public domain. For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world. In BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City.

The musical opened on April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre, and played its final performance on July 13, after 25 previews and 112 regular performances.

Among the other works entering the public domain in 2026 include teen sleuth Nancy Drew, Blondie and Dagwood from the Blondie comic strips by Chic Young, nine new Mickey Mouse cartoons, and many more.

Read more about the works entering the public domain here.