Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 19, 2026- ALL OUT Welcomes Starry New Cast Members and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 19, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We've got plenty of theater happenings to brighten your day. Go backstage at CHESS with Regine Sophia for exclusive insights, while casting news heats up as Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway. There are exciting new faces in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION, and first-look videos from high-profile productions like OTHELLO, THE NOTEBOOK tour, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theatre are a must-watch. Don’t miss the striking production photos from AMADEUS at Pasadena Playhouse and the latest Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards announcement. Plus, there’s buzz about international theater, industry news, and more. Catch up on all of yesterday's BroadwayWorld highlights below—and don’t forget to try today’s Daily Word Game!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Regine Sophia Shares Backstage Scoop From CHESS

In this edition of Words From the Wings, we catch up with Regine Sophia who is in the Ensemble of Chess Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Imperial Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu will join the Broadway company as Nick Carraway after playing the role in the West End production last year. Bleu joins the company with Broadway favorite John Behlmann
Photos: Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, Jenny Slate and Jake Shane Join ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

The final rotating cast of All Out: Comedy About Ambition has taken the stage! The cast now stars Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, Jenny Slate and Jake Shane. Check out photos of the new cast's first bows here!

Must Watch
by Stephi Wild
Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Chris Harper Productions will release Shakespeare’s OTHELLO in cinemas worldwide next month. Check out an all new video clip here!. (more...)
by Joshua Wright
Watch Alysha Deslorieux, who plays Allie in The Notebook on Tour sing 'My Days' by Ingrid Michaelson on KRON4 in San Francisco.. (more...)
by Joshua Wright
Paramount Theatre is now presenting the Chicago-area premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. Get a first look at the production in this all-new video.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Pasadena Playhouse's production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, running now through Sunday, March 15, 2026.. (more...)

by Bruce Glikas
Alix Earle paid a visit to All Out: Comedy About Ambition to cheer on her friend Jake Shane, who recently made his Broadway debut in the show. Check out photos of Jake Shane with Alix Earle here!. (more...)

Photos: Jordan Tyson, Joshua Colley and More in HADESTOWN Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the all-new principal cast of Hadestown in rehearsals! The cast features Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ and more. . (more...)

Photos: Ethan Slater & More in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
by Nicole Rosky
Previews are now underway for the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet & Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet. Marcel on the Train opens this Sunday, February 22 at Classic Stage Company. Check out a first look at the cast in action!. (more...)
Photos: Noah Galvin and More in THE RESERVOIR at Atlantic Theater Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of The Reservoir, starring Noah Galvin and more, now playing Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Luther Brown Joins LATIN N' SOUL TAKE MANHATTAN as Choreographer
by Stephi Wild
World-renowned, Emmy-nominated choreographer Luther Brown has joined the creative team of Latin n' Soul Take Manhattan: The Musical, a bold new stage production currently in development.. (more...)
The American Theatre Wing Reveals Recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grants
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing has revealed the recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant, the annual prize awarded to exceptional emerging musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams.. (more...)
DYBBUK BAT MITZVAH Set for Industry Reading at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
DYBBUK BAT MITZVAH, a new play by Becca Schlossberg, will have an industry reading in NYC. Becca Schlossberg's new play explores themes of Jewish folklore and womanhood with a humorous twist. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Keeping The Flame Alive: Honoring The Legacy Of Artists We Have Lost'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings. Up next is Keeping the Flame Alive: Honoring the Legacy of Artists We Have Lost.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
El último '¡Hola!' de los mormones: THE BOOK OF MORMON anuncia su despedida definitiva de Madrid
by Adela González Pérez
El musical se despide del Teatro Rialto el 31 de mayo tras tres temporadas de éxito rotundo y más de 500.000 espectadores.. (more...)
Review: THE BATTLE, Birmingham Rep
by Laura Lott
Before Taylor Swift versus Charli XCX - but after The Beatles versus The Rolling Stones - came Blur versus Oasis. David Niven's debut comedy at Birmingham Rep takes us back to the summer of 1995, when temperatures and egos both soared and the nation was gripped by the chart battle between Oasis’ “Roll With It” and Blur's “Country House”.. (more...)
GAME OF THRONES Play Sets Summer Premiere at Royal Shakespeare Company
by Josh Sharpe
Game of Thrones will be coming to The Royal Shakespeare Company this summer in a new production based on the acclaimed novels by George R. R. Martin. Duncan Macmillan has penned the script, with Dominic Cooke set as the director.. (more...)
Whitney Leavitt Extends Run in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Whitney Leavitt (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” “Dancing with the Stars”) will return as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway from Monday, March 23 through Sunday, April 5.. (more...)
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Extends An Additional Eight Weeks on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman will be extended for an additional eight weeks of performances on Broadway. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
The Jamie Lloyd Company Teases MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Broadway Transfer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Is The Jamie Lloyd Company teasing news about Much Ado About Nothing? The production, which previously opened in the West End with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell might be transferring to Broadway!. (more...)
Review: DEEP AZURE, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
by Cindy Marcolina
While most people knew Chadwick Boseman for his blockbuster appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa/Black Panther, the actor was also a playwright and director. His early career was spent treading the boards in New York, where he became a Drama League Directing Fellow at 24 years old in 2000. His most celebrated play is now premiering in the UK 21 two decades after its American debut. Written in lyrical verse with direct references to the Shakespearean structure, it brings hip-hop to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. It’s a treat to see something so modern and pertinent to our times being staged on the cloistered stage, but the piece is frantically overlong and unfocused. There’s lots to love, but it ultimately doesn’t satisfy.. (more...)
Hollywood Bowl 2026 Summer Season Revealed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Sing-A-Long, ABBA Tribute and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The LA Phil has revealed the 2026 Hollywood Bowl summer season with performances at the world-renowned amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills from June to September 2026.. (more...)
Alfie Boe Sets New Album 'Face Myself' Featuring Original Songs
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner and international musical theater performer Alfie Boe has set the release of his first-ever album of predominantly original material, Face Myself, arriving on April 10. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Wealth far beyond the measure,
Maybe here in my hands I'll hold,
Of but where will I find that one treasure of treasures,
The love from a heart of gold?"

- How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

