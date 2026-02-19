Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 19, 2026- ALL OUT Welcomes Starry New Cast Members and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We've got plenty of theater happenings to brighten your day. Go backstage at CHESS with Regine Sophia for exclusive insights, while casting news heats up as Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway. There are exciting new faces in ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION, and first-look videos from high-profile productions like OTHELLO, THE NOTEBOOK tour, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theatre are a must-watch. Don’t miss the striking production photos from AMADEUS at Pasadena Playhouse and the latest Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards announcement. Plus, there’s buzz about international theater, industry news, and more. Catch up on all of yesterday's BroadwayWorld highlights below—and don’t forget to try today’s Daily Word Game!
But first...
Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway
Regine Sophia Shares Backstage Scoop From CHESS
In this edition of Words From the Wings, we catch up with Regine Sophia who is in the Ensemble of Chess Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Imperial Theatre to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
Film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu will join the Broadway company as Nick Carraway after playing the role in the West End production last year. Bleu joins the company with Broadway favorite John Behlmann
Photos: Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, Jenny Slate and Jake Shane Join ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
The final rotating cast of All Out: Comedy About Ambition has taken the stage! The cast now stars Nicholas Braun, Ray Romano, Jenny Slate and Jake Shane. Check out photos of the new cast's first bows here!
| Video: First Look at OTHELLO, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Chris Harper Productions will release Shakespeare’s OTHELLO in cinemas worldwide next month. Check out an all new video clip here!. (more...)
| Video: Alysha Deslorieux Sings 'My Days' from THE NOTEBOOK Tour
by Joshua Wright
Watch Alysha Deslorieux, who plays Allie in The Notebook on Tour sing 'My Days' by Ingrid Michaelson on KRON4 in San Francisco.. (more...)
| Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Paramount Theatre is now presenting the Chicago-area premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. Get a first look at the production in this all-new video.. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at AMADEUS at Pasadena Playhouse Starring Jefferson Mays, Sam Clemmett & Lauren Worsham
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Pasadena Playhouse's production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, running now through Sunday, March 15, 2026.. (more...)
Photos: Alix Earle Visits Jake Shane at ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION
Photos: Jordan Tyson, Joshua Colley and More in HADESTOWN Rehearsals
Photos: Ethan Slater & More in MARCEL ON THE TRAIN
by Nicole Rosky
Previews are now underway for the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet & Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, and directed by Pailet. Marcel on the Train opens this Sunday, February 22 at Classic Stage Company. Check out a first look at the cast in action!. (more...)
Photos: Noah Galvin and More in THE RESERVOIR at Atlantic Theater Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of The Reservoir, starring Noah Galvin and more, now playing Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company. . (more...)
