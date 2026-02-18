Photos: First Look at AMADEUS at Pasadena Playhouse Starring Jefferson Mays, Sam Clemmett & Lauren Worsham

Get a first look at Pasadena Playhouse's production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, running now through Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The production stars Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays as Antonio Salieri, alongside Sam Clemmett as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Tony Award-nominee Lauren Worsham as Constanze. The cast also includes Kenajuan Bentley as Van Swieten, Jared Andrew Bybee as Valet/Major-Domo, Jennifer Chang as Venticelli, Matthew Patrick Davis as Joseph II, Michelle Allie Drever as Katherina/Soprano, Alaysha Fox as Teresa Salieri/Soprano, Matthew Henerson as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack, John Lavelle as Orsini-Rosenberg, Brent Schindele as Cook/Kappelmeister/Harpsichordist, and Hilary Ward as Venticelli.

In Amadeus, Salieri recounts his obsession with Mozart, the vulgar young composer whose genius threatens everything Salieri has worked to achieve. The play explores ambition, jealousy, and artistic legacy through Shaffer’s Tony Award-winning drama, which later became the Academy Award-winning film.

The creative team features scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Linda Cho, hair/wig/makeup design by Will Vicari, lighting design by Pablo Santiago, sound design by Jane Shaw, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and intimacy consulting by Sasha Nicolle Smith. David S. Franklin serves as Production Stage Manager, with Alyssa Escalante as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

Performances take place at Pasadena Playhouse, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA. Tickets are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lorch