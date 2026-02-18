Photos: Noah Galvin and More in THE RESERVOIR at Atlantic Theater Company

The cast features Caroline Aaron, Heidi Armbruster, Noah Galvin, Peter Maloney, Mary Beth Peil, Matthew Saldívar and Chip Zien.
You can now get a first look at production photos of The Reservoir, being presented in a co-production with Atlantic Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
The Reservoir began performances on Friday, February 6, and officially opens Tuesday, February 24, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15 at the Linda Gross Theater.
Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame, he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Heidi Armbruster & Noah Galvin
Mary Beth Peil, Caroline Aaron, Noah Galvin, Chip Zien, and Peter Maloney
Peter Maloney, Mary Beth Peil, and Noah Galvin
Mary Beth Peil, Noah Galvin, Heidi Armbruster, Caroline Aaron, Peter Maloney, and Chip Zien
Noah Galvin & Matthew Saldívar
Heidi Armbruster, Peter Maloney, Chip Zien, Caroline Aaron, and Noah Galvin