Photos: Noah Galvin and More in THE RESERVOIR at Atlantic Theater Company

You can now get a first look at production photos of The Reservoir, being presented in a co-production with Atlantic Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

The piece is written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The cast features Caroline Aaron, Heidi Armbruster, Noah Galvin, Peter Maloney, Mary Beth Peil, Matthew Saldívar and Chip Zien.

The Reservoir began performances on Friday, February 6, and officially opens Tuesday, February 24, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15 at the Linda Gross Theater.

Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame, he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.