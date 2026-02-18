The Jamie Lloyd Company Teases MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Broadway Transfer

Is The Jamie Lloyd Company teasing news about Much Ado About Nothing? The production, which previously opened in the West End with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell might be transferring to Broadway!

On The Jamie Lloyd Company's official Instagram story, they posted a pink background (the color of Much Ado's logo), with a 'You're Invited' link. The page reads:

A Party

schedule

Thursday, February 19, 8:00am - 8:15am (EST)

A party is coming. Joyful, romantic, and nothing you want to miss. Save the date. Get all the details at 8am tomorrow on The Jamie Lloyd Company (@jamielloydco) Instagram.

The Jamie Lloyd Company previously presented William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production ran in spring 2025.

Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice) were joined by Mara Huf (Hero), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), James Phoon (Claudio) and Tim Steed (Don John), and Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro).