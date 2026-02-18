Alfie Boe Sets New Album 'Face Myself' Featuring Original Songs

Tony Award winner and international musical theater performer Alfie Boe has set the release of his first-ever album of predominantly original material, Face Myself, arriving on April 10. The first single from the album, ‘Meanwhile Gardens’, is now available.

Moving away from his usual renditions of showtunes, the album marks a return to Boe's Northern heritage and reflects his love of indie music with original songs. Produced by the duo MyRiot (London Grammar, Primal Scream), the project represents the culmination of a twenty-year secret ambition.

“I thought, ‘what is it about me that I have to face?’” he said. “For me, it was a number of moments in the past - my childhood, my teenage years. What got me to where I am today, my personal life. And that reflects in other songs on the album. It's been a really important lesson for me to face myself and realise who I am as an artist now and connect with that. I'm just writing from the heart and believing in what I'm saying and telling my story. Hopefully it can connect with other people and their memories and they can reflect on themselves too.”

For his songwriting, Boe turned to rock legend Pete Townshend, who chose the performer to star in the symphonic live tour of his classic rock opera Quadrophenia in 2017. "Don't try to rhyme... just write thoughts. Free writing," Townshend advised.

Boe will also embark on a UK tour in conjunction with his album. Check out the dates and listen to a new single below.

UK Tour Dates 2026

Monday 30 March London, The London Palladium

Tuesday 14 April Dundee, Caird Hall

Wednesday 15 April ​​Aberdeen Music Hall

Friday 17 April Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 18 April Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday 20 April Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday 21 April Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 23 April Gateshead Sage

Friday 24 April Hull City Hall

Saturday 25 April Blackpool Opera House

Monday 27 April Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday 28 April York Barbican

Wednesday 29 April Harrogate Royal Hall

Friday 01 May Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 02 May Leicester De Montfort Hall

Monday 04 May Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 05 May Bath Forum

Tuesday 07 May Warwick Arts Centre

Friday 08 May Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 09 May Ipswich Regent

Monday 11 May Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

Tuesday 12 May Skegness Embassy Theatre

Wednesday 13 May Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 15 May Oxford New Theatre

Saturday 16 May Torquay Princess Theatre

Sunday 17 May Truro Hall For Cornwall

Tuesday 19 May Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Wednesday 20 May Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Friday 22 May Guildford G Live

Saturday 23 May Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday 24 May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Tuesday 26 May London Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday 27 May Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Friday 29 May Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Saturday 30 May Swansea Arena

Sunday 31 May Cardiff New Theatre

About Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe's career spans stage, recording, and television. Boe has released over a dozen studio albums, four of which have topped the UK charts. His collaborations with Michael Ball — including the albums ‘Together, Together Again’, and ‘Back Together’ — have become some of the fastest-selling releases of the decade.

Boe is also known for playing Jean Valjean in many productions of Les Misérables. Most recently, Boe starred in the concert tour of Les Misérables in Australia as well as the Arena Spectacular tour across the UK. He was also appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.