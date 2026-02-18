Alfie Boe Sets New Album 'Face Myself' Featuring Original Songs

Listen to the first single now.
Tony Award winner and international musical theater performer Alfie Boe has set the release of his first-ever album of predominantly original material, Face Myself, arriving on April 10. The first single from the album, ‘Meanwhile Gardens’, is now available.
Moving away from his usual renditions of showtunes, the album marks a return to Boe's Northern heritage and reflects his love of indie music with original songs. Produced by the duo MyRiot (London Grammar, Primal Scream), the project represents the culmination of a twenty-year secret ambition.
“I thought, ‘what is it about me that I have to face?’” he said. “For me, it was a number of moments in the past - my childhood, my teenage years. What got me to where I am today, my personal life. And that reflects in other songs on the album. It's been a really important lesson for me to face myself and realise who I am as an artist now and connect with that. I'm just writing from the heart and believing in what I'm saying and telling my story. Hopefully it can connect with other people and their memories and they can reflect on themselves too.”
For his songwriting, Boe turned to rock legend Pete Townshend, who chose the performer to star in the symphonic live tour of his classic rock opera Quadrophenia in 2017. "Don't try to rhyme... just write thoughts. Free writing," Townshend advised.
Boe will also embark on a UK tour in conjunction with his album. Check out the dates and listen to a new single below.
Monday 30 March London, The London Palladium
Tuesday 14 April Dundee, Caird Hall
Wednesday 15 April Aberdeen Music Hall
Friday 17 April Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 18 April Edinburgh Usher Hall
Monday 20 April Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Tuesday 21 April Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Tuesday 23 April Gateshead Sage
Friday 24 April Hull City Hall
Saturday 25 April Blackpool Opera House
Monday 27 April Liverpool Philharmonic
Tuesday 28 April York Barbican
Wednesday 29 April Harrogate Royal Hall
Friday 01 May Sheffield City Hall
Saturday 02 May Leicester De Montfort Hall
Monday 04 May Milton Keynes Theatre
Tuesday 05 May Bath Forum
Tuesday 07 May Warwick Arts Centre
Friday 08 May Birmingham Symphony Hall
Saturday 09 May Ipswich Regent
Monday 11 May Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
Tuesday 12 May Skegness Embassy Theatre
Wednesday 13 May Cambridge Corn Exchange
Friday 15 May Oxford New Theatre
Saturday 16 May Torquay Princess Theatre
Sunday 17 May Truro Hall For Cornwall
Tuesday 19 May Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Wednesday 20 May Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Friday 22 May Guildford G Live
Saturday 23 May Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sunday 24 May Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Tuesday 26 May London Royal Albert Hall
Wednesday 27 May Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Friday 29 May Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Saturday 30 May Swansea Arena
Sunday 31 May Cardiff New Theatre
Alfie Boe's career spans stage, recording, and television. Boe has released over a dozen studio albums, four of which have topped the UK charts. His collaborations with Michael Ball — including the albums ‘Together, Together Again’, and ‘Back Together’ — have become some of the fastest-selling releases of the decade.
Boe is also known for playing Jean Valjean in many productions of Les Misérables. Most recently, Boe starred in the concert tour of Les Misérables in Australia as well as the Arena Spectacular tour across the UK. He was also appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.
