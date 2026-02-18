 tracker
Alfie Boe Sets New Album 'Face Myself' Featuring Original Songs

Listen to the first single now.

By: Feb. 18, 2026
Alfie Boe Sets New Album 'Face Myself' Featuring Original Songs

Tony Award winner and international musical theater performer Alfie Boe has set the release of his first-ever album of predominantly original material, Face Myself, arriving on April 10. The first single from the album, ‘Meanwhile Gardens’, is now available.

Moving away from his usual renditions of showtunes, the album marks a return to Boe's Northern heritage and reflects his love of indie music with original songs. Produced by the duo MyRiot (London Grammar, Primal Scream), the project represents the culmination of a twenty-year secret ambition.

“I thought, ‘what is it about me that I have to face?’” he said. “For me, it was a number of moments in the past - my childhood, my teenage years. What got me to where I am today, my personal life. And that reflects in other songs on the album. It's been a really important lesson for me to face myself and realise who I am as an artist now and connect with that. I'm just writing from the heart and believing in what I'm saying and telling my story. Hopefully it can connect with other people and their memories and they can reflect on themselves too.”

For his songwriting, Boe turned to rock legend Pete Townshend, who chose the performer to star in the symphonic live tour of his classic rock opera Quadrophenia in 2017. "Don't try to rhyme... just write thoughts. Free writing," Townshend advised.

Boe will also embark on a UK tour in conjunction with his album. Check out the dates and listen to a new single below.

UK Tour Dates 2026

Monday           30        March              London, The London Palladium

Tuesday          14        April                 Dundee, Caird Hall

Wednesday     15        April                 ​​Aberdeen Music Hall

Friday              17        April                 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday         18        April                 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday           20        April                 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tuesday          21        April                 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday          23        April                 Gateshead Sage

Friday              24        April                 Hull City Hall

Saturday         25        April                 Blackpool Opera House

Monday           27        April                 Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday          28        April                 York Barbican

Wednesday     29        April                 Harrogate Royal Hall

Friday              01        May                 Sheffield City Hall

Saturday         02        May                 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Monday           04        May                 Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday          05        May                 Bath Forum

Tuesday          07        May                 Warwick Arts Centre

Friday              08        May                 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday         09        May                 Ipswich Regent

Monday           11        May                 Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

Tuesday          12        May                 Skegness Embassy Theatre

Wednesday     13        May                 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday              15        May                 Oxford New Theatre

Saturday         16        May                 Torquay Princess Theatre

Sunday            17        May                 Truro Hall For Cornwall

Tuesday          19        May                 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Wednesday     20        May                 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Friday              22        May                 Guildford G Live

Saturday         23        May                 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday            24        May                 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Tuesday          26        May                 London Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday     27        May                 Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Friday              29        May                 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Saturday         30        May                 Swansea Arena

Sunday            31        May                 Cardiff New Theatre

About Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe's career spans stage, recording, and television. Boe has released over a dozen studio albums, four of which have topped the UK charts. His collaborations with Michael Ball — including the albums ‘Together, Together Again’, and ‘Back Together’ — have become some of the fastest-selling releases of the decade. 

Boe is also known for playing Jean Valjean in many productions of Les Misérables. Most recently, Boe starred in the concert tour of Les Misérables in Australia as well as the Arena Spectacular tour across the UK. He was also appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his outstanding services to music and charity.


