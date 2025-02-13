Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 13, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 13, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 13, 2025
But first...

Today's Call Sheet:


Thursday, February 13
Redwood opens on Broadway
Saturday, February 15
Operation Mincemeat begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 16
All In closes on Broadway
R+J closes on Broadway
Eureka Day closes on Broadway

Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson to Star in WONDERFUL TOWN at Encores!
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson will lead New York City Center Encores! Wonderful Town. Learn more about the upcoming performance and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...


 

Video: Andy Karl Is Living for the Spectacle of MOULIN ROUGE!
by Joey Mervis
Andy Karl has got a new gig! Just weeks after concluding an off-Broadway run in Teeth, the Olivier Award-winner and three-time Tony Award nominee moved five blocks south to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where he is now starring as The Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge!.


 

Shonda Rhimes, Renée Fleming, and Ben Folds Resign From Kennedy Center Amid Trump Overhaul
by Sidney Paterra
President Donald J. Trump has been elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center as part of his plan to overhaul the national cultural institution. In response to these changes, several high-profile figures have resigned from their roles within the Kennedy Center.

Mandy Gonzalez, Megan Hilty and More to be Featured in The New York Pops 2025-26 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Pops has revealed its 2025-2026 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, featuring Mandy Gonzalez, Megan Hilty and more. See the full lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Linedy Genao and Austin Colby Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY
by Stephi Wild
The Great Gatsby on Broadway will welcome Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!)  as Myrtle Wilson, and original cast member Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), who takes over the role of Tom Buchanan. . (more...)

Is a CHESS Revival Coming to Broadway in 2025?
by Rialto Chatter
Could Chess finally make its move back to Broadway? Legendary lyricist Tim Rice, who has long teased a revival, revealed that the musical will arrive on Broadway in fall 2025.. (more...

Noah J. Ricketts & John Zdrojeski Set Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performances in March
by Michael Major
Noah J. Ricketts has announced that he will be departing from The Great Gatsby on Broadway next month. Ricketts – who has also been seen on Broadway in Frozen and Beautiful: the Carole King Musical – will play his final performance as Nick Carraway.. (more...)

Trump Assumes Chairmanship of Kennedy Center, Rutter Departs as President
by Sidney Paterra
President Trump has been elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center. This change came into effect on Wednesday afternoon, following a vote that marked a significant shift in the governance of one of the nation's premier cultural institutions.. (more...

BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert Set for PBS Featuring American Pops Orchestra
by Josh Sharpe
PBS, in partnership with No Guarantees and Nouveau Productions, will present Broadway’s Leading Ladies, a one-night-only special performance featuring an all-star cast of women whose unique contributions have energized and defined the Broadway we know today. . (more...

Videos