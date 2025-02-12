Linedy Genao and Austin Colby Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby on Broadway will welcome Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, and original cast member Austin Colby (Jersey Boys), who takes over the role of Tom Buchanan. Genao and Colby join the musical’s new stars Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Buchanan.

The Great Gatsby original Broadway cast members Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, and Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, play their final performances on March 30. Samantha Pauly (Six) continues her run as Jordan Baker, alongside Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Tony Award Nominee Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard (MJ: the Musical), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia), Jessica Mallare White (Aladdin Nat’l Tour) and Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants), Justin Keats (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century. Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The show first opened in April 2024 “led by vocal-powerhouse stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, in an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post). McCartan and Hyland join the company as the musical celebrates The Great Gatsby Centennial Celebration, honoring the 100th Anniversary of the novel’s publishing in 1925. The celebration kicked off in January with a special benefit gala in partnership with The New York Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The celebratory evening also toasted the final performance weeks for the show’s original stars, Jordan and Noblezada, and the passing of the torch to McCartan and Hyland.

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby is presented by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin. The musical features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.