BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert Set for PBS Featuring American Pops Orchestra

PBS, in partnership with No Guarantees and Nouveau Productions, will present Broadway’s Leading Ladies, a one-night-only special performance featuring an all-star cast of women whose unique contributions have energized and defined the Broadway we know today. The one-night-only concert event will be held on Monday, March 10 at New York City's Town Hall. This follows PBS' Broadway's Leading Men concert which took place in 2024.

The cast will include Broadway royalty, joined by the next generation of leading ladies, all in homage to those who have come before and those who will shape Broadway for generations to come. Broadway’s Leading Ladies will air nationally on PBS stations in 2025 at a date to be announced. To access exclusive information regarding ticket on sale, please visit here.

The leading ladies will be joined by members of the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, whose PBS credits include Wicked in Concert and Broadway’s Leading Men. Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra last appeared at Town Hall in the critically acclaimed musical tribute to Edith Piaf.

“PBS is delighted to partner on such an extraordinary and important evening, celebrating the best of Broadway’s leading ladies. PBS strives to present the best of the arts, sharing with the nation the importance of this incredible and uniquely American art form, musical theater,” said Jerry Liwanag, Vice President, Fundraising Strategy & Programming, PBS.

Christine Schwarzmann, President of No Guarantees, said "Broadway’s Leading Ladies is a celebration of the profound influence and enduring legacy women have made in theater. The Broadway leading lady is a timeless and cherished tradition, from the legendary Ethel Merman to the many remarkable women who grace the stage today. No Guarantees Productions is honored to partner with PBS and Nouveau Productions to celebrate this rich history of extraordinary women at New York’s iconic Town Hall."