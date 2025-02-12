Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson to Star in WONDERFUL TOWN at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose and Aisha Jackson will lead New York City CenterEncores! Wonderful Town (Apr 30 – May 11) as sisters Ruth and Eileen. Directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: “The Jellicle Ball) with Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical features music by the great Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by legendary musical-comedy duo Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Encores! Wonderful Town features choreography by Lorin Latarro and tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design by Megumi Katayama.

In 1935, sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions, overcome heartbreak, encounter an assortment of colorful characters, and ultimately find love. Featuring memorable tunes like “Ohio” and “One Hundred Easy Ways,” Wonderful Town is a celebration of what makes New York the greatest city in the world—welcoming people from all over who come to fulfill their dreams. The show shares a unique history with New York City Center with previous productions in 1958, 1963, 1966, and the 2000 Encores! production which transferred to Broadway in 2003.

is known around the world for having voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and The Frog. Broadway & Off-Broadway: Uncle Vanya; Caroline, Or Change (Tony Award); A Raisin in the Sun (Tony nomination); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Footloose; Carmen Jones (Lucille Lortel and Audelco awards). Her Film/TV credits include Mufasa: The Lion King; Let The Right One In; Maid; Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey; Them; Little Fires Everywhere; The Quad; Everything, Everything; Dreamgirls; Roots; Power; The Good Wife; The Simpsons; The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency; For Colored Girls; Half of A Yellow Sun; Assassination Nation. A ten-time NAACP Image Award nominee, Rose has voiced many audiobooks and has performed concerts around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Vatican. She is the author of the children’s book Princess Tiana’s Perfect Plan.