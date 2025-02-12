Mandy Gonzalez, Megan Hilty and More to be Featured in The New York Pops 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Pops has revealed its 2025-2026 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The New York Pops begins its 2025-26 season on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with From Stage to Screen featuring Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley. The season opening concert includes unforgettable songs from Broadway musicals inspired by iconic films, alongside beloved tunes from movie adaptations of Broadway's greatest hits.

On Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., Mandy Gonzalez joins The New York Pops for Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda. The New York premiere program celebrates the synergy between Gonzalez’s vocal talent and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic songwriting. Directed by Dick Scanlan with musical arrangements by Dan Lipton, the evening features stories, rhythms, and melodies from In the Heights, Hamilton, New York, New York, Encanto, Vivo, and more. Read more about the full 2025-26 Carnegie Hall season featurng Patti LuPone and more HERE!

The New York Pops’ annual holiday tradition returns on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. with A Place Called Home featuring Megan Hilty and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA. The festive concerts are full of holiday classics, spirited carols, and heartwarming performances that capture the magic of this special time of the year.

On Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops celebrates Valentine’s Day with If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B with Maleah Joi Moon and Avery Wilson. The concert features love songs, empowering anthems, and soulful performances celebrating romance, friendship, and the joy of shared connections.

The New York Pops concludes its 2025-26 season on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with From Then to Now: The Music of US joined by Max Clayton, Nova Payton, and Ephraim Sykes. The evening explores a retrospective of America's rich and unique musical heritage 250 years in the making, from Native American music to African spirituals, colonial hymns, ragtime, jazz, blues, Appalachian folk, rock & roll, rhythm & blues, rap, and more.

Both the February 13th and March 13th concerts are part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival highlighting the extraordinary musical riches that have evolved and flourished in the United States. With a wide variety of programs exploring diverse voices and influences that have shaped—and continue to shape—American identity, the festival offers a multifaceted musical reflection of the United States 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

"We are thrilled to return for our 43rd season at Carnegie Hall!” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “This season will feature some of our most ambitious programming yet, with concerts highlighting the relationship between Broadway and film, the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a program dedicated to exploring the 250-year history of American popular music. Plus, our friend Megan Hilty returns for our annual holiday performances, and we’ll get in the Valentine’s Day spirit with the best of R&B. It’s sure to be a terrific season!”

