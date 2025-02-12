Noah J. Ricketts & John Zdrojeski Set Final THE GREAT GATSBY Performances in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Noah J. RickettsÂ and John Zdrojeski will be taking their final bows in The Great Gatsby on Broadway next month. Rickets and Zdrojeski will both play their final performances as Nick Carraway and Tom Buchanan, respectively, on March 30.

"It has been such a thrill returning to Broadway and creating such a beloved character," Ricketts wrote in an Instagram post announcing his last show. "If you havenâ€™t seen the show - I hope you will come join me for my final weeks at The Broadway Theatre."

Zdrojeski added in his own post that he "will have more to say then, but for right now: Iâ€™m so grateful for this ride, and excited for whatâ€™s next."

The pair joinÂ Sara Chase (Myrtle), who will also be taking her final bow on March 30. Chase announced her departure on Tuesday, writing to fans that she is "beyond grateful for this experience."

Ricketts originated the role ofÂ Nick Carraway in the Papermill Playhouse production of The Great Gatsby, before taking the show to Broadway. He made his Broadway debut as a swing inÂ Beautiful The Carole King Musical in 2014, before taking over as a Drifter and Stage Manager. He took on the role ofÂ Kristoff in Frozen in 2019, playing it until the show's closing during the pandemic. Ricketts was also recently seen alongside Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in Showtime's Fellow Travelers series.

AboutÂ John Zdrojeski

John Zdrojeski made his Broadway debut inÂ Good Night, Oscar as George Gershwin in 2023. His Off-Broadway credits include Jonah andÂ Heroes of the Fourth Turning. He is also a recording artist, releasing his latest EP,Â Nor'easter, in July of 2024.

About The Great Gatsby

Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland lead the cast of The Great Gatsby alongsideÂ Noah J. RickettsÂ as Nick Carraway,Â Samantha PaulyÂ asÂ Jordan Baker,Â John ZdrojeskiÂ as Tom Buchanan,Â Paul WhittyÂ asÂ George Wilson, and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim. Â

Â F. Scott Fitzgeraldâ€™s timeless novelâ€¯has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. â€¯The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost loveÂ of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters â€“ driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing â€“ this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, withÂ grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21stâ€¯century.