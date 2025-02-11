News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 11, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

Tuesday, February 11
BOOP! The Musical Broadway box office opens.
Thursday, February 13
Redwood opens on Broadway
Saturday, February 15
Operation Mincemeat begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 16
All In closes on Broadway
R+J closes on Broadway
Eureka Day closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Video: First Look At PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and More
by Joshua Wright
Check out first look video of the new touring production of Michael Arden's Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Parade, now on tour across the United States. The production is led by Max Chernin (Parade on Broadway) and Talia Suskauer as Leo and Lucille Frank.


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola & More Set for MISCAST 25 Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater has revealed the honorees and initial performers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Miscast, including Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola and more. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Video: Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn Are Taking on Theater Titans in KOWALSKI
by Joey Mervis
How did one of the greatest American plays come to be? Gregg Ostrin unpacks that very idea in his new off-Broadway play, Kowalski, directed by Colin Hanlon.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Where Did the Big Broadway Bands Go?
by Ben Waterhouse
Luckily, there is a limit to how many musicians that can be cut for a Broadway show on the main stem, in the form of musician minimums. These minimums range as high as 19 for the Broadway, Lyric, Minskoff, Marquis, New Amsterdam, and St James Theatres, to as low as three for Circle in the Square, Booth, Belsaco, Ambassador, Golden, Lyceum, Jones, and Kerr Theatres.. (more...)  

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Lea Salonga's Child Nic Chien Will Join His Mother in INTO THE WOODS in the Philippines
by Stephi Wild
Lea Salonga's child, Nic Chien, will join his mom on stage in Into The Woods when the musical comes to the Philippines this summer. Chien will star as Jack, alongside his mother, Salonga, in the role of The Witch.. (more...

Hannah Cruz Joins MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Josh Sharpe
Hannah Cruz, recently seen on Broadway in Shaina Taub's Suffs, will play Gussie Carnegie in the film of Merrily We Roll Along, joining a cast that already includes Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, and Paul Mescal.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Denzel Washington is Suffering From a Tongue Injury Ahead of Broadway Return in OTHELLO
by Stephi Wild
Denzel Washington is returning to Broadway this month. However, Washington has revealed that he has been struggling ahead of his Broadway return due to a tongue injury that has made it difficult to talk.. (more...)

Trump Admits to Never Seeing a Show at the Kennedy Center- 'Some of the Shows Were Terrible. It's a Disgrace'
by Sidney Paterra
After dismissing multiple members of the Kennedy Center board, Trump announced that he would name himself the new chairman of the board. Since then, he discussed the matter at a press conference on Air Force One on Sunday.  . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Patrick Page Out of HADESTOWN West End Due to Injury
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Patrick Page, who is currently starring as Hades in the West End production of Hadestown, took to social media to reveal that he will be out of performances due to an injury. Learn more about the show.. (more...

Alex Joseph Grayson Will Take Over as 'Dallas' in THE OUTSIDERS
by Nicole Rosky
Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into the Woods) will begin performances as “Dallas Winston” on Friday, February 28th at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Video: Sherie Rene Scott Belts Out 'My Strongest Suit' During Birthday Party
by Michael Major
Sherie Rene Scott reprised one of her iconic roles during her Little Shop of Horrors birthday party. Watch a video of her singing 'My Strongest Suit' from Aida during for the cast of the hit Off-Broadway revival as they celebrated her big day.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Brandy Norwood

Other birthdays on this date include:
Jennifer Aniston
Curtis Holbrook
Aubrey O'Day

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It’s a sad song… but we sing it anyway.
‘Cause here’s the thing,
to know how it ends, and still begin to sing it again,
as if it might turn out this time...
I learned that from a friend of mine."

- Hadestown



Videos