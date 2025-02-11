Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Tuesday, February 11

BOOP! The Musical Broadway box office opens.

Thursday, February 13

Redwood opens on Broadway

Saturday, February 15

Operation Mincemeat begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 16

All In closes on Broadway

R+J closes on Broadway

Eureka Day closes on Broadway

Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola & More Set for MISCAST 25 Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater has revealed the honorees and initial performers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Miscast, including Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola and more. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn Are Taking on Theater Titans in KOWALSKI

by Joey Mervis

How did one of the greatest American plays come to be? Gregg Ostrin unpacks that very idea in his new off-Broadway play, Kowalski, directed by Colin Hanlon.

Where Did the Big Broadway Bands Go?

by Ben Waterhouse

Luckily, there is a limit to how many musicians that can be cut for a Broadway show on the main stem, in the form of musician minimums. These minimums range as high as 19 for the Broadway, Lyric, Minskoff, Marquis, New Amsterdam, and St James Theatres, to as low as three for Circle in the Square, Booth, Belsaco, Ambassador, Golden, Lyceum, Jones, and Kerr Theatres.. (more...)

Lea Salonga's Child Nic Chien Will Join His Mother in INTO THE WOODS in the Philippines

by Stephi Wild

Lea Salonga's child, Nic Chien, will join his mom on stage in Into The Woods when the musical comes to the Philippines this summer. Chien will star as Jack, alongside his mother, Salonga, in the role of The Witch.. (more...)

Hannah Cruz Joins MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

by Josh Sharpe

Hannah Cruz, recently seen on Broadway in Shaina Taub's Suffs, will play Gussie Carnegie in the film of Merrily We Roll Along, joining a cast that already includes Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, and Paul Mescal.. (more...)

Denzel Washington is Suffering From a Tongue Injury Ahead of Broadway Return in OTHELLO

by Stephi Wild

Denzel Washington is returning to Broadway this month. However, Washington has revealed that he has been struggling ahead of his Broadway return due to a tongue injury that has made it difficult to talk.. (more...)

Trump Admits to Never Seeing a Show at the Kennedy Center- 'Some of the Shows Were Terrible. It's a Disgrace'

by Sidney Paterra

After dismissing multiple members of the Kennedy Center board, Trump announced that he would name himself the new chairman of the board. Since then, he discussed the matter at a press conference on Air Force One on Sunday. . (more...)

Patrick Page Out of HADESTOWN West End Due to Injury

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Patrick Page, who is currently starring as Hades in the West End production of Hadestown, took to social media to reveal that he will be out of performances due to an injury. Learn more about the show.. (more...)

Alex Joseph Grayson Will Take Over as 'Dallas' in THE OUTSIDERS

by Nicole Rosky

Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into the Woods) will begin performances as “Dallas Winston” on Friday, February 28th at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.. (more...)

Video: Sherie Rene Scott Belts Out 'My Strongest Suit' During Birthday Party

by Michael Major

Sherie Rene Scott reprised one of her iconic roles during her Little Shop of Horrors birthday party. Watch a video of her singing 'My Strongest Suit' from Aida during for the cast of the hit Off-Broadway revival as they celebrated her big day.. (more...)

Brandy Norwood

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jennifer Aniston

Curtis Holbrook

Aubrey O'Day

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!