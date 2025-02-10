Trump Admits to Never Seeing a Show at the Kennedy Center- 'Some of the Shows Were Terrible. It's a Disgrace'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported last week, after dismissing multiple members of the Kennedy Center board, Trump announced that he would name himself the new chairman of the board. Since then, he discussed the matter at a press conference on Air Force One on Sunday.

When asked why he wants to be chairman of the board, he responded, "Because I want to make sure it runs properly. We don't need 'woke' at the Kennedy Center. Some of the shows were terrible, it's a disgrace that they were even put on. So I'll be there until such time as it gets to be running right."

Which shows has he seen at the Kennedy Center? "I didn't go," the President added. "I get reports that it is so bad, that I didn't want to go. There was nothing I wanted to see."

The news comes a week after Deborah F. Rutter announced she will step down as president of the Kennedy Center. The National Endowment for the Arts also announced major changes to its 2026 grant guidelines and Trump announced that the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities has been disbanded.

