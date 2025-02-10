Nicole Scherzinger, Cole Escola & More Set for MISCAST 25 Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph

Performers include Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Brooks, and many more.
MCC Theater has revealed the honorees and initial performers to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Miscast, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast—and the results are thrilling!
Miscast25 will honor Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Travis Raeburn on Monday April 7, 2025 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
The Miscast25 lineup will feature performances by Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd, “B Positive”), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, "Orange Is The New Black"), Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Oh, Mary!), Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!, "Search Party"), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown, Sweeney Todd), Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, Here We Are), Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band, The Book of Mormon), Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard, Moana), Britton Smith (Be More Chill, To My Girls), Phillipa Soo ("Doctor Odyssey," Hamilton), Ephraim Sykes (Our Town, Ain't Too Proud), Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!, "Schmigadoon!”), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy, The Notebook), and Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress, "Shrinking"), with more performers to be announced shortly! Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.
Tables and sponsorship packages are available now by calling Vinny Martini, Associate Director of Development, at (212) 727-7722 x 205. Show-only pre-sale for MCC Patrons is now open. Show-only Subscriber pre-sale opens on February 12 at noon ET. Show-only public on sale begins February 14 at noon ET. All tickets will be available for purchase online.
Miscast25 will stream digitally worldwide for free this year, beginning on Monday April 21. More details will be announced at a later date. The Miscast25 Digital Broadcast is presented in part through generous support from the Tiger Baron Foundation.
MCC Theater will once again host #MCCMISCASTME, a social media campaign in which theater fans everywhere are encouraged to perform a 60-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be featured in the Miscast25 digital broadcast, on MCC’s social media and YouTube channel, or win tickets to see Miscast25 live and in-person at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 7. Submissions are open now through March 15, 2025.
#MCCMISCASTME is open to all ages and participants can live anywhere in the world. Video submissions should be posted to the participant’s social media timeline on Instagram or TikTok and include the tags #MCCMISCASTME and #MISCAST25. Participants who do not wish to post their video on social media can submit a YouTube link to miscastme@mcctheater.org. Entries should be kept to 60-seconds or less and participants should begin by introducing themselves by name and the song they are singing. The submission period begins on February 10, 2025 at 12:00AM ET and concludes on March 15, 2025 at 11:59pm ET. A small number of submissions will be selected for the following opportunities: to be featured in the Miscast25 digital broadcast, to be featured on MCC’s social media and YouTube channel, or to win tickets to see Miscast25 live and in-person at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 7. Transportation and accommodations will not be provided. For full submission instructions, eligibility requirements, and Official Rules, visit MCC.Theater/MiscastMe.
Funds raised from Miscast25 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and education programs for NYC high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.
Videos