Alex Joseph Grayson Will Take Over as 'Dallas' in THE OUTSIDERS

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into the Woods) will begin performances as “Dallas Winston” on Friday, February 28th at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tony Award nominee Joshua Boone played his final performance in the role on Sunday, January 26th.

Alex Joseph Grayson most recently appeared on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre as Jim Conley in the Tony Award-winning 2023 revival of Parade, for which he was also nominated for a Grammy Award. His other Broadway credits include the 2022 Revival of Into the Woods (Understudy for Rapunzel's Prince, Jack, Cinderella's Father), Girl from the North Country (Swing) and A Bronx Tale: The Musical (Swing). He performed off-Broadway in Toni Stone (Roundabout) and at New York City Center Encores! in Titanic and Parade. Grayson toured the country in the Tony Award-winning revival production of Once on this Island and has appeared regionally in In the Heights at The Muny and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. @alexjgsings

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Grayson joins the current cast of The Outsiders led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit, Kevin William Paul as Bob and Dan Berry as Paul. The company also includes Cameron Burke, Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Julián Gendron, Hailey Hyde, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Aramie Payton, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Davis Wayne, Trevor Wayne, Cole Zieser.

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA.