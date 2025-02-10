Lea Salonga's Child Nic Chien Will Join His Mother in INTO THE WOODS in the Philippines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lea Salonga's child, Nic Chien, will join his mom on stage in Into The Woods when the musical comes to the Philippines this summer. Chien will star as Jack, alongside their mother, Salonga, in the role of The Witch.

The cast will also include Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming & The Wolf, and Eugene Domingo as Jack’s Mother, with real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante in the roles of The Baker and The Baker’s Wife.

Performances will take place August 7-24 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

“I’m very excited to play such an innocent character. In the past, I’ve played characters who know what’s going on, but Jack is such a pure character. I think it will be so much fun to play," Chien shared in a statement posted on social media. "And I love everything about this show! The music, lyrics, the way things reference each other, how crazy and complicated it may be. Overall, it’s just beautiful! It’s beautiful music with smart, heartfelt, meaningful lyrics. You don’t always find that nowadays.”

Salonga also spoke on collaborating with her child on this production, stating, “I’m most looking forward to working with Nic! We’ve done numerous concerts over the years, but this will be our first musical together!”

Chien made his professional musical theater debut as Alice in Atlantis Productions’ Matilda, and has been bitten by the theater acting bug ever since. In 2023, Chien participated in the English Speaking Union’s National Shakespeare Competition and garnered third place. They have also made several concert appearances since they were young, alongside his mother, Lea Salonga.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.