Patrick Page Out of HADESTOWN West End Due to Injury

Patrick Page, who is currently starring as Hades in the West End production of Hadestown, took to social media to reveal that he will be out of performances due to an injury. Phillip Boykin will be taking over as Hades in Page's absence.

Page shared, "I have good news and bad news. The bad news is I have been sidelined by an injury—hence the crutches. I will not be performing this week. I will keep you updated as to my condition, my rehab, and when i am able to return. I promise you it will be as soon as possible. We do not film the show until February 25. The good news is that Amber and the rest of the OGs are more spectacular than ever, and they will be joined by Phillip Boykin as Hades until I am healed. It has been a longtime dream of mine to play the West End so I appreciate your prayers for my recovery. I so want to perform for you, and will do everything I can to get back on my feet. I’m so sorry to disappoint those of you who are coming to see us this week Thank you for all your support and love!" See the post here:

The production currently stars original Broadway cast members Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, and Eva Noblezada as Eurydice.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.