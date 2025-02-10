Video: Sherie Rene Scott Belts Out 'My Strongest Suit' During Birthday Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sherie Rene Scott reprised one of her iconic roles during her Little Shop of Horrors birthday party. The Tony nominee belted out "My Strongest Suit" from Aida during for the cast of the hit Off-Broadway revival as they celebrated her big day.

Shared by cast member Melissa Victor, Scott can be seen enjoying her birthday cake while the cast sings backup for her. She wrote that Aida was the first Broadway show that she had seen and is now performing in a show with the Broadway legend.

"POV: It's the OG Amneris from Broadway's Aida's birthday and she serenades us with an iconic classic," the caption on the TikTok video read. "This video is chaotic but just what we needed today!"

Sherie Rene Scott can be seen as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors through February 23. She will be succeeded by Liz Gillies, who joins the show on February 25, alongside Milo Manheim as Seymour.

About Little Shop of Horrors

Scott is currently joined in the cast by Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) as Seymour, Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Christine Wanda, and Savannah Lee Birdsong. Teddy Yudain covers the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello through January 26.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS design team features Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.